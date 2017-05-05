Heavy Traffic and Rain During the Weekend

Society » ENVIRONMENT | May 5, 2017, Friday // 13:27| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Heavy Traffic and Rain During the Weekend photo: pixabay.com

Due to another Bulgarian Holiday on May 8, police are expecting heavy traffic on the main roads exiting Sofia and other cities. They urged drivers to be careful and to adapt their speed to the road conditions, according to Sofia Globe.

Most traffic is expected this afternoon and evening, as well as on Saturday morning. Also on Monday, when everybody returns home, motorways and main roads will likely be congested. During those times, trucks exceeding a weight of 12 tons will be banned on certain roads.

Since two tunnels are still being refurbished on Hemus Motorway, only one tube is open, in both cases. Those bottlenecks will probably lead to additional traffic jams.

The weather will be rainy, according to forecasters. Today the maximum daytime temperatures will hit 15 degrees C in the very south of Bulgaria, or up to 27 degrees in the north.

On Saturday, temperatures will fall slightly, while the rain is expected to move to eastern Bulgaria, including the coast.
On Sunday, the rain will mainly affect northern and western Bulgaria.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Hemus motorway, traffic jams, forecasters, weather, holiday
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria