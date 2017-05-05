Heavy Traffic and Rain During the Weekend

Due to another Bulgarian Holiday on May 8, police are expecting heavy traffic on the main roads exiting Sofia and other cities. They urged drivers to be careful and to adapt their speed to the road conditions, according to Sofia Globe.



Most traffic is expected this afternoon and evening, as well as on Saturday morning. Also on Monday, when everybody returns home, motorways and main roads will likely be congested. During those times, trucks exceeding a weight of 12 tons will be banned on certain roads.



Since two tunnels are still being refurbished on Hemus Motorway, only one tube is open, in both cases. Those bottlenecks will probably lead to additional traffic jams.



The weather will be rainy, according to forecasters. Today the maximum daytime temperatures will hit 15 degrees C in the very south of Bulgaria, or up to 27 degrees in the north.



On Saturday, temperatures will fall slightly, while the rain is expected to move to eastern Bulgaria, including the coast.

On Sunday, the rain will mainly affect northern and western Bulgaria.