Grigor Dimitrov Wins Tie Break Tens in Madrid

May 5, 2017, Friday
bgnes

Bulgaria’s best tennis player Grigor Dimitrov has won the Tie Break Tens tournament in Madrid, defeating Feliziano Lopez 10:7 in the final, according to BNR.

Part of the revenues will be provided to a charity foundation assisting victims of domestic violence in Spain. Next week, Grigor starts participation in the Mutua Madrid Open.

