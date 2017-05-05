Grigor Dimitrov Wins Tie Break Tens in Madrid
Sports | May 5, 2017, Friday // 12:44| Views: | Comments: 0
bgnes
Bulgaria’s best tennis player Grigor Dimitrov has won the Tie Break Tens tournament in Madrid, defeating Feliziano Lopez 10:7 in the final, according to BNR.
Part of the revenues will be provided to a charity foundation assisting victims of domestic violence in Spain. Next week, Grigor starts participation in the Mutua Madrid Open.
