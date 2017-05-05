Bulgarian Farmers Receive EUR 227M Euro Subsidies

The Agriculture Fund has paid EUR 227M in grants under the so-called green direct payments scheme, according to BNR.



Approximately 55,000 farmers received support for environmental activities. The financial support for farmers comes just a day after the new Minister of Agriculture, Rumen Porozhanov, who used to be the head of the Agriculture Fund three months ago, stepped into office.



Those familiar with the matters comment that the payment of subsidies is a sign of overcoming recent tensions between the Fund and the Ministry of Agriculture.