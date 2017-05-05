Jean-Claude Juncker Congratulates Boyko Borisov on His Election as Prime Minister

EC President Jean-Claude Juncker has send a congratulatory message to Boyko Borisov on his election as Bulgaria’s Prime Minister, in which he expects their close partnership to continue, BNR reported.



In the letter, Juncker also highlights some of the important tasks on the EU agenda, which require determination and diligent work during the forthcoming Bulgarian presidency of the Council of the European Union.



Among them, he listed strengthening of the protection of the external borders, the successful and more solid management of the Common Migration and Asylum Policy, the completion of the Digital Single Market and the enhancement of the stability of the Energy Union.