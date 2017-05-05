Parvan Simeonov, Gallup International: 'Bulgaria Has Received a Cabinet of Lessons Learned'

They day after the new Bulgarian government stepped into office in an interview with Standard newspaper, Parvan Simeonov from Gallup International agency, said that Bulgaria has received a ‘’cabinet of lessons learned’’, representing a ‘’soft Orban cocktail’’.



It appears that it was aimed the United Patriots to be in power without this being too obvious by appointing figures who are also close to GERB.



‘’In fact, the Borisov 3 cabinet is not surprising, and it is understandable that all the lessons of the past government have been learned’’, Simeonov noted.



The sociologist sees as a particularly interesting appointment, that of VMRO leader Krasimir Karakachanov as minister of defense, because this shows that the nationalist has established himself as an acceptable politician to the West.



A strong impression to Parvan Simeonov has also made the appointment of Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva, which can be seen as some kind of a message to the right, pro-western and mostly Atlantic camp in Bulgaria.



According to his words, he sees also a hind to the old right views expressed by some green movements, for example. In the Borisov 3 Cabinet there is no leftish component but such a role is played by the promises for rising pensions.



‘’The cabinet may hold a full mandate for several reasons: First because people were tired of political instability. Secondly, because the national, conservative, nationalist and traditionalist views are in fashion throughout Europe, including Bulgaria. The United Patriots see the situation as ‘’When, if not now’’? They are unlikely to start shaking the boat they officially boarded for the first time, while GERB will hardly want to withdraw from power for the third time’’, Simeonov also added.