The Greek Foreign Minister Congratulates Ekaterina Zaharieva on Taking Up Her Duties

Continuing the multidimensional and active foreign policy of Greece, Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias had  telephone conversations with the Foreign Ministers of Germany, Sigmar Gabriel and Bulgaria,Ekaterina Zaharieva as well as the head of the FYROM SDSM party Zoran Zaev, Independent Balkan News Agency announced.

With his German counterpart, Nikos Kotzias, discussed issues of bilateral co-operation and implementation of the Greek-German Action Plan. In order to strengthen the co-operation relations of the two countries, an Action Plan that acts as a "living document" was agreed in December 2016.

The two sides are encouraged to further extend the Action Plan in the near future, taking into account the proposals included in a joint text, where this cooperation will be based on the four pillar: Political cooperation; Economic and technological cooperation, Scientific, cultural and educational cooperation, Cooperation at the social level.

 

The Greek Foreign Minister also contacted the new Foreign Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria, Ekaterina Zaharieva, whom he congratulated on taking up her duties. During their conversation the two Ministers examined the next steps of the Greek-Bulgarian cooperation at both a bilateral and regional level. The excellent relations that have developed over the last two years and the multi-level cooperation of the two countries is an axis of stability and constructive cooperation in the Balkan region, a part of Europe that is suffering from political instability.

 

