Britain Awaits Local Election Results in Test for PM

Results of Britain's local elections are due on Friday in what will serve as a key indicator of Prime Minister Theresa May's chances in next month's Brexit-dominated national election, reported AFP.



Voters across England, Scotland and Wales went to the polls on Thursday to choose nearly 5,000 new local councillors, in the shadow of campaigning for the surprise June 8 general election and bitter discussions over Britain's departure from the European Union.



While local issues are usually the main influencer in such polls, May's decision last month to call a snap general election ensured her own record and Brexit would be on voters' minds Thursday.