Britain Awaits Local Election Results in Test for PM

World » EU | May 5, 2017, Friday // 08:20| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Britain Awaits Local Election Results in Test for PM photo: pixabay.com

Results of Britain's local elections are due on Friday in what will serve as a key indicator of Prime Minister Theresa May's chances in next month's Brexit-dominated national election, reported AFP.

Voters across England, Scotland and Wales went to the polls on Thursday to choose nearly 5,000 new local councillors, in the shadow of campaigning for the surprise June 8 general election and bitter discussions over Britain's departure from the European Union.

While local issues are usually the main influencer in such polls, May's decision last month to call a snap general election ensured her own record and Brexit would be on voters' minds Thursday.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Britain, UK, theresa may, elections, Brexit
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria