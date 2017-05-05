Minister Valentin Radev: I have Chosen Mladen Marinov as Chief Secretary of the Interior Ministry
''I have already chosen the head of Sofia Directorate of the Ministry of Interior Mladen Marinov as Chief Secretary of the Interior Ministry'', said the new Interior Minister Valentin Radev in an interview for bTV.
Radev also said he would consult in his work as an interior minister with people with experience at the Ministry, such as Boyko Borisov, Tsvetan Tsvetanov, Rumyana Bachvarova, all members of the ruling party of Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria.
He promised a reform in the Academy of the Ministry of the Interior aimed to raise the status of the school.
