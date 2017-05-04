Minister Zaharieva Promises Balanced Foreign Policy

Politics » DIPLOMACY | May 4, 2017, Thursday // 17:13| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Minister Zaharieva Promises Balanced Foreign Policy photo: BNGES

While taking over the position of a foreign minister of Bulgaria, Ekaterina Zaharieva commented that the priorities of this country’s foreign policy were clear and the new cabinet would stick to those, BNR reported.

By pointing out that the world was not over with the EU and the USA, Zaharieva assured that the state would strive for a balanced foreign policy.

A big challenge for the Borisov 3 cabinet will be to prepare itself well for the Bulgarian EU presidency, during which the Brexit negotiations will start, the new foreign minister further said.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ekaterina Zaharieva, Boyko Borisov, EU, USA, Brexit
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria