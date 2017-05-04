Minister Zaharieva Promises Balanced Foreign Policy

While taking over the position of a foreign minister of Bulgaria, Ekaterina Zaharieva commented that the priorities of this country’s foreign policy were clear and the new cabinet would stick to those, BNR reported.



By pointing out that the world was not over with the EU and the USA, Zaharieva assured that the state would strive for a balanced foreign policy.



A big challenge for the Borisov 3 cabinet will be to prepare itself well for the Bulgarian EU presidency, during which the Brexit negotiations will start, the new foreign minister further said.