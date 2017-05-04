Russia, Turkey, Iran Sign Pact on Safe Zones in Syria
World | May 4, 2017, Thursday // 16:42| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Syrian regime allies Russia and Iran and rebel backer Turkey on Thursday signed a memorandum on a Moscow-backed plan to create safe zones in Syria.
Syrian regime allies Russia and Iran and rebel backer Turkey on Thursday signed a memorandum on a Moscow-backed plan to create safe zones in Syria.
An AFP reporter at peace talks in the Kazakh capital Astana saw the heads of the delegations - who represent the three countries sponsoring the negotiations - sign the document.
- » US Hosting ASEAN Foreign Ministers to Discuss North Korea Threat
- » Prince Philip Stepping Down From Public Duties
- » Putin Says Russia's Relations With Turkey Have Fully Recovered
- » EU Immigration 'Likely to Continue For Some Years' After Brexit
- » Macron Says Le Pen's Project Risks 'Civil War' in France
- » Protests in Macedonia Continue
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)