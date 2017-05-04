Russia, Turkey, Iran Sign Pact on Safe Zones in Syria

May 4, 2017
Bulgaria: Russia, Turkey, Iran Sign Pact on Safe Zones in Syria pixabay.com

Syrian regime allies Russia and Iran and rebel backer Turkey on Thursday signed a memorandum on a Moscow-backed plan to create safe zones in Syria.

An AFP reporter at peace talks in the Kazakh capital Astana saw the heads of the delegations - who represent the three countries sponsoring the negotiations - sign the document.

