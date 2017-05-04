Most Bulgarians See Macedonian Events as Very Important

May 4, 2017, Thursday
A Gallup International Poll Shows that 52% of the Bulgarians take very seriously what’s happening in Macedonia, quoted by BNR.
Barely 1/10 of the polled say the events to the South-West are not important for this country.

According to the agency the sensitiveness of the Bulgarians towards Macedonia still remains, despite the series of challenges over the past decades and the Bulgarian media cover the full story in Skopje.

According to experts in sociology that faces Bulgaria with the necessity to formulate and follow a consistent policy in regard with the future of Macedonia and the West Balkans.

The latter are within the sphere of direct Bulgarian foreign interests, also in relation with the European integration.

