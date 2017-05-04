Caretaker PM Gerdzhikov Hands Over Position to Boyko Borisov
http://www.government.bg
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
After having taken oath at parliament and on an official ceremony at the Council of Ministers caretaker PM Ognyan Gerdzikov handed over the position to the newly-elected Prеmier Boyko Borisov, wishing luck to him and his team, BNR reported.
After having taken oath at parliament and on an official ceremony at the Council of Ministers caretaker PM Ognyan Gerdzikov handed over the position to the newly-elected Prеmier Boyko Borisov, wishing luck to him and his team, BNR reported.
Borisov thanked for the efforts put by the caretaker cabinet and pointed out that it had ‘’done quite a lot’’.
Next follows the new ministers’ stepping into office across the respective ministers.
- » Most Bulgarians See Macedonian Events as Very Important
- » Bulgarian National Assembly Votes Third Boyko Borisov Government into Office
- » BSP and DPS Are Against the New Government, Volya Party Vows Support
- » Parliament Discusses Structure and Composition of the New Government
- » New Government of Bulgaria Steps Into Power Today
- » President Radev Commented the Work of the Caretaker Cabinet
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)