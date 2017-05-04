Caretaker PM Gerdzhikov Hands Over Position to Boyko Borisov

After having taken oath at parliament and on an official ceremony at the Council of Ministers caretaker PM Ognyan Gerdzikov handed over the position to the newly-elected Prеmier Boyko Borisov, wishing luck to him and his team, BNR reported.

Borisov thanked for the efforts put by the caretaker cabinet and pointed out that it had ‘’done quite a lot’’.

Next follows the new ministers’ stepping into office across the respective ministers.

