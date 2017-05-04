Mostly Sunny Today with Maximum Temperatures Between 24°C and 29°C

It will be mostly sunny today. In the afternoon storm clouds will gather across western Bulgaria with occasional showers and thunderstorms. Light easterly wind.



Maximum temperatures will be between 24°C and 29°C, lower along the sea coast: 19°C -24°C. This is the weather forecast from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) with the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, announced FOCUS News Agency.



The atmospheric pressure is close to the average for the month - it will drop slightly.



It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea Coast. Light easterly wind with maximum air temperatures between 19°C and 24°C. The temperature of water is 11-14°C.



Sunny weather in the mountains. In the afternoon storm clouds will gather in the mountains in western Bulgaria with occasional showers and thunderstorms.



Light to moderate southerly wind. Maximum temperature at 1200 meters about 18°C, at 2000 meters - about 10°C.