Bulgarian National Assembly Votes Third Boyko Borisov Government into Office

The Bulgarian National Assembly has elected GERB leader Boyko Borisov for Prime Minister of Bulgaria and accepted the structure and composition of the new coalition cabinet proposed by him, BNR reported.



Out of the 233 MPs who took part in the voting, 134 MPs from GERB, United Patriots Coalition, Volya and an independent MP voted in favour of the new cabinet.



The BSP and the DPS parties were against.



In the vote on the structure of the cabinet, 134 voted for, 101 against, and there was no one to abstain.



Speaking before the vote, Borissov said: “We are at a historic moment for the world and Europe, our country needs responsibility, security, better present and a successful future”.



Borissov said that the country would continue on its road to Euro-Atlantic integration.



He thanked the Ognyan Gerdzhikov caretaker government, which had been in office since January 27, for everything that it had done regarding the Bulgarian presidency of the European Union, due in the first half of 2018.



Earlier, speaking on entering the National Assembly building, President Radev said that he hoped that there would be continuity in security, foreign policy, and that cohesion policies would be included as a priority.



“It is too early for assessments, we have not seen the governance programme of this government. I wish it success,” Radev said. The most important criterion is the work accomplished, he added.