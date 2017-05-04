BSP and DPS Are Against the New Government, Volya Party Vows Support

Bulgaria: BSP and DPS Are Against the New Government, Volya Party Vows Support photo: pixabay.com

During parliamentary discussions over the new government, BSP leader Kornelia Ninova said that the Socialist would vote against the new cabinet because of serious disagreements in the sphere of economy, the fight against poverty, the fight against crime, and because intentions were different than previously announced plans, as wells as because the coalition agreement created insecurity in the country, quoted by BNR.

DPS chairman Mustafa Karadayi said he voted against, because the GERB party had once again opted for a coalition that does not bring stability and reforms.

Volya party leader Veselin Mareshki has announced that this formation would support the government at the current stage, but it would place the cabinet under a mahnifying glass to see if it worked in the interest of the Bulgarian people.  

