Prince Philip Stepping Down From Public Duties

The Duke of Edinburgh is giving up his public duties from the autumn, Buckingham Palace has announce, Sky News reported.



The palace said Prince Philip, who turns 96 next month, had taken the decision with the "full support" of the Queen.



It said in a statement: "Prince Philip will attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August, both individually and accompanying The Queen.



"Thereafter, The Duke will not be accepting new invitations for visits and engagements, although he may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time.



"The Duke of Edinburgh is Patron, President or a member of over 780 organisations, with which he will continue to be associated, although he will no longer play an active role by attending engagements.