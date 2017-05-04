Prince Philip Stepping Down From Public Duties

World » EU | May 4, 2017, Thursday // 14:12| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Prince Philip Stepping Down From Public Duties photo: pixabay.com

The Duke of Edinburgh is giving up his public duties from the autumn, Buckingham Palace has announce, Sky News reported.

The palace said Prince Philip, who turns 96 next month, had taken the decision with the "full support" of the Queen.

It said in a statement: "Prince Philip will attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August, both individually and accompanying The Queen.

"Thereafter, The Duke will not be accepting new invitations for visits and engagements, although he may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time.

"The Duke of Edinburgh is Patron, President or a member of over 780 organisations, with which he will continue to be associated, although he will no longer play an active role by attending engagements.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Prince Philip, London, Edinburgh
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria