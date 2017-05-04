Parliament Discusses Structure and Composition of the New Government

After President Rumen Radev issued a decree proposing to the National Assembly to elect Boyko Borisov as Prime Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria, the legislative body started discussing the structure and composition of the Borisov government, BNR announced.

Borisov said that the main mission of his cabinet would be to improve the quality of life of Bulgarians and continue the successful development of the country.

To meet public expectations, the government will continue judicial reforms and will create a new anti-corruption agenda.

‘’We are also committed to the 17 recommendations of the EU Cooperation and Evaluation Mechanism by the end of 2018’’, the GERB leader said.

