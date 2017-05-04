Sofia Municipality Collects BGN 262.4M Revenues in the First Part of 2017

Sofia Municipality collected BGN 262.4M revenues in the first four months of 2017, BGN 1.966M more than the same period last year, according to preliminary figures on the 2017 budget implementation released by City Hall in a press release on Wednesday.

Revenues from property tax totalled BGN 131.46M, BGN 3.7M more than a year ago.

Revenues from household waste fee exceeded BGN 90M, or 47.7% from the annual target.

Revenues from buildings tax stood at BGN 55.404M (54% of annual target).

Revenues from vehicle taxes exceeded BGN 49M, up BGN 3.47M compared to the same period in 2016, accounting for nearly 62% of the annual target.