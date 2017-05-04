New Government of Bulgaria Steps Into Power Today

gerb.bg

GERB candidate of new prime minister Boyko Borisov reported to President Rumen Radev over a successful mandate for composing the new government of Bulgaria, BNR reported.

Today, the President will ask the Parliament to approve Borisov’s draft cabinet. Immediately after that, at an official ceremony at the Council of Ministers, the caretaker government will hand over the power to the new cabinet.

  

