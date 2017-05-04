EU Immigration 'Likely to Continue For Some Years' After Brexit

World » EU | May 4, 2017, Thursday // 09:59| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: EU Immigration 'Likely to Continue For Some Years' After Brexit photo: pixabay.com

European Union citizens will be free to come to the UK for several years after Brexit despite repeated promises from leave campaigners that restrictions would be swiftly introduced, a Whitehall thinktank has found, writes The Guardian.

A report released on Thursday by the Institute for Government (IfG) warns ministers it will be “unfeasible” to create a new immigration system by April 2019 at the end of the two-year deadline when Britain plans to leave the EU.

An end to EU immigration was a major concern among leave voters and forms a key part of Theresa May’s negotiating priorities. During the referendum campaign, David Davis – now Brexit secretary – said Britain must end its “disastrous” immigration policy.

The scale of the administrative challenge is too great and the current immigration system should be kept until a replacement is ready to avoid disruptive changes to labour markets, the think tank has concluded.

It also found the current process for registering EU nationals was “not fit for purpose” and the Home Office could require up to 5,000 extra civil servants to cope with large numbers of applications and appeals.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Brexit, immigration, EU, UK
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria