Macron Says Le Pen's Project Risks 'Civil War' in France
photo : EPA/ BGNES
French centrist Emmanuel Macron said far-right leader Marine Le Pen risked starting a civil war with her policies during a presidential debate between the two rivals ahead of this weekend's runoff, reported AFP.
"I will be uncompromising and I will lead the fight (against terrorism) at every level, but the trap waiting for us, is what you are proposing, it's a civil war," Macron said.
