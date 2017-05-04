Macron Says Le Pen's Project Risks 'Civil War' in France

Bulgaria: Macron Says Le Pen's Project Risks 'Civil War' in France photo : EPA/ BGNES

French centrist Emmanuel Macron said far-right leader Marine Le Pen risked starting a civil war with her policies during a presidential debate between the two rivals ahead of this weekend's runoff, reported AFP.

"I will be uncompromising and I will lead the fight (against terrorism) at every level, but the trap waiting for us, is what you are proposing, it's a civil war," Macron said.

Tags: France, elections, Macron, Marine Le Pen
