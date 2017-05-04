President Radev Commented the Work of the Caretaker Cabinet

Bulgaria: President Radev Commented the Work of the Caretaker Cabinet photo : EPA/ BGNES

Prime Minister Ognyan Gerdzhikov handed Preseident Rument Radev on Wednesday  a report on the work of the caretaker cabinet, BNR reported.

The president stated that the cabined had fulfilled its top priorities in the best way possible, proving that fair elections can be held in Bulgaria and that it had made up for the delay in the preparations for the Bulgarian Presidency of the EU Council.

The Bulgarian head of state expressed conviction that the proposals of the caretaker government will be accepted by its heirs because ‘’this s the way forward for Bulgaria.’’

 

