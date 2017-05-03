Prof. Mladen Grigorov: 'We Need to Adhere to the Principles of the Free Market'

''Demonopolisation of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), redistribution of funds, improving nation’s culture of health and doing more preventive medical examinations - these must be the priorities for the new Health Minister'', said Prof. Mladen Grigorov, head of the Clinic of Cardiology at the Second Multiprofile Hospital for Active Treatment Sofia, according to FOCUS Radio.



“First and foremost, demonopolisation of the NHIF, to promote competition. We need to adhere to the principles of the free market, since we have chosen to live in a market society. Secondly, the state must start paying what it has chosen to pay. The state pays 50% of what it has to pay for pensioners, children and civil servants. Thirdly, we need to give priority to two things - prevention and culture of health,” said Prof. Mladen Grigorov.



The introduction of the electronic healthcare cards will have a number of benefits for the doctors, patients and will increase control over spending.