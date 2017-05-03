28 People Injured in Road Accidents in the Past 24 Hours

Bulgaria: 28 People Injured in Road Accidents in the Past 24 Hours

28 people were injured in 19 road accidents in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, the press centre of the Ministry of Interior announced.

195 minor road accidents were registered in Sofia.

