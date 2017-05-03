28 People Injured in Road Accidents in the Past 24 Hours
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
28 people were injured in 19 road accidents in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, the press centre of the Ministry of Interior announced.
28 people were injured in 19 road accidents in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, the press centre of the Ministry of Interior announced.
195 minor road accidents were registered in Sofia.
- » Prof. Mladen Grigorov: 'We Need to Adhere to the Principles of the Free Market'
- » President Radev Calls For New Model For Attracting Investors
- » New Council of Ministers Announced
- » Bulgarian Government Reports Budget Surplus of BGN 1.6 Bln
- » Lowest Unemployment Index in Bulgaria Since 2009
- » Sofia Mayor Fandakova: Over BGN 1M is Earmarked For Repair Works and New Equipment of Municipal Hospitals in 2017
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)