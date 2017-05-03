President Radev Calls For New Model For Attracting Investors

At a meeting in Sofia with the General Secretary of the International Trade Union Confederation, Sharan Burrow, President Rumen Radev said Bulgaria should attract investors with economic incentives and not only with low wages.

The Bulgarian head of state pointed out that low labour remuneration has already led to a lack of qualified personnel in some sectors, and that Bulgaria’s real integration into the EU was only possible if incomes became similar to those of other European countries.

Sharan Burrow said that the growing gap between poor and rich and the subsequent social exclusion generated various problems as some of them are a threat to democracy in a country.