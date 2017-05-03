Migrant Wave From Turkey has Decreased by 80%

Deputy Prime Minister Stefan Yanev said in parliament that since January 1, a total of 294 migrants have been arrested at the border with Turkey, or nearly 80% less than in the same period last year, BNR reported.

At the same time, those detained in an attempt to cross the Bulgarian border towards Serbia are 1420 or about 30% less.

The security of the southern border, where migration pressure is the highest, is a joint task of the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Defense, and during the term in office of the caretaker government the parameters were not altered.

Thirty soldiers have been withdrawn from the border with Turkey, but as a result of internal rotation of the forces, the Deputy Prime Minister also added.