New Council of Ministers Announced

Tomorrow, 4 May, at 9:00, the candidate for Prime Minister of Bulgaria Boyko Borisov, nominated by the Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria parliamentary group, will hand over to President Rumen Radev a document for a successfully completed mandate for government formation, party’s press office announced, quoted by Focus News Agency.



Boyko Borisov proposes the following members of the cabinet:



Prime Minister - Boyko Metodiev Borisov;

Deputy Prime Minister - Tomislav Peykov Donchev;

Deputy Prime Minister for Economic and Demographic Policy - Valeri Simeonov Simeonov;

Deputy Prime Minister for Public Order and Security and Minister of Defence - Krasimir Donchev Karakachanov;

Deputy Prime Minister for Judicial Reform and Minister of Foreign Affairs - Ekaterina Spasova Gecheva-Zaharieva;

Minister of Finance - Vladislav Ivanov Goranov;

Minister of the Interior - Valentin Ivanov Radev;

Minister of Regional Development and Public Works - Nikolay Nankov Nankov;

Minister of Laboor and Social Policy - Biser Hristov Petkov;

Minister of Defence - Krasimir Donchev Karakachanov;

Minister of Foreign Affairs - Ekaterina Spasova Gecheva-Zaharieva;

Minister of Justice - Tsetska Tsacheva Dangovska;

Minister of Education and Science - Krasimir Georgiev Valchev;

Minister of Healthcare - Nikolay Kirilov Petrov;

Minister for the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union 2018 - Lilyana Pavlova;

Minister of Culture - Boil Vasilev Banov;

Minister of Environment and Water - Neno Nenov Dimov;

Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry - Rumen Andonov Porozhanov;

Minister of Transport, Information Technologies and Communications - Ivaylo Angelov Moskovski;

Minister of Economy - Emil Lyubenov Karanikolov;

Minister of Energy - Temenuzhka Petrova Petkova;

Minister of Tourism - Nikolina Panayotova Angelkova;

Minister of Youth and Sport - Krasen Kirilov Kralev.