Sofia is Hosting 8th Edition of the Golden Kuker International Animation Film Festival

From 1 to 7 May Sofia is hosting the 8th edition of the Golden Kuker International Animation Film Festival, Sofia. The event is taking place at the City Mark Centre and the National Art Academy’s faculty of applied arts, BNR reported.

A total of 1,117 title from 87 countries were submitted to the festival, on which 205 were selected for the competition programme, BNR reported.

Besides film screenings, the festival also features master classes and exhibitions of works by prominent cartoonists from all over the world. There are interesting works envisaged for every age group.

There are 25 Bulgarian works included in the festival programme – an enviable number, Nadezhda Slavova, director of the festival said.

She adds that whereas in previous years the world crisis had made a mark in this sphere, now the messages the festival and the films included in it have to convey are different:

‘’This year things are even more optimistic, artistic, the ideas are more intriguing, visually more impressive, the technological devices used – more interesting. I can safely say that cartoon animation has been developing in leaps and bounds worldwide. That holds of Bulgarian animation artists too – their work is admirable’’, Slavova noted.