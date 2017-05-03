Islamic State Claims Responsibility For Attack on NATO Convoy in Kabul

Islamic State claimed responsibility on Wednesday for an attack on an armored convoy used by NATO that killed eight people in the Afghan capital Kabul, Reuters reported.



It said in a statement on its Amaq news agency that a suicide bomber detonated an explosives-rigged car as the convoy passed an area near the U.S. embassy, killing eight American soldiers.



Public health officials in Kabul said the eight dead were civilians and that at least 28 people were wounded in the blast that took place during the morning rush hour in a busy part of the city. Three U.S. service members were among the wounded.