FIG World Cup 2017 Kicks Off With Record High Participation of 26 Countries
May 3, 2017, Wednesday
Another edition of the 2017 FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup Series was officially unveiled at Sofia’s Arena Armeec Sofia Hall, BNR reported.
A total of 51 gymnasts take part in it, 31 of them girls and 20 women. The girl’s ensembles of Bulgaria, Estonia, Azerbaijan, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Austria, Norway, Turkey, Serbia, Japan, Russia, Italy, Belarus, Hungary and Ukraine will complete in the course of two days.
