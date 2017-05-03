World Press Freedom Day Marked Today

On May 3, according to a decision by the UN General Assembly of 1993, we mark the World Press Freedom Day, cited by BNR.

This year, the Union of Bulgarian Journalists celebrates the day with a conference under the slogan ‘’Fredoom depends on you!’’ Just a few days ago it became known that Bulgaria ranked at the lowest place among all EU countries in the annual rating of ‘’Reporters without Borders’’ on freedom of speech.

Bulgaria placed 109th out of a total of 180 countries.

The first places are occupied by Norway, Sweden and Finland. The last three are occupied by Turkmenistan, Eritrea and North Korea is at the bottom.