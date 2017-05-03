Turkey Seizes Record Amount of Heroin at Border With Bulgaria

Police in Edime have reported that Turkish border police have seized 775kg of heroin at the Hemzabeyli border crossing on the border with Bulgaria, quoted by BNR.

The record quantity of drugs was found in a truck with an Iranian registration traveling from Iran through Turkey and Bulgaria to Romania.

Travelers in the truck, two Iranian citizens, say they did not know what they were transporting.

