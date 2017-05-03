Turkey Seizes Record Amount of Heroin at Border With Bulgaria
Crime | May 3, 2017, Wednesday // 10:18| Views: | Comments: 0
photo : EPA/ BGNES
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Police in Edime have reported that Turkish border police have seized 775kg of heroin at the Hemzabeyli border crossing on the border with Bulgaria, quoted by BNR.
Police in Edime have reported that Turkish border police have seized 775kg of heroin at the Hemzabeyli border crossing on the border with Bulgaria, quoted by BNR.
The record quantity of drugs was found in a truck with an Iranian registration traveling from Iran through Turkey and Bulgaria to Romania.
Travelers in the truck, two Iranian citizens, say they did not know what they were transporting.
- » Police is Checking a Suspicious Luggage at Varna Airport
- » Number of Crimes Registered In Sofia Down
- » Migrant Smuggling Network Dismantled Near Dunav Bridge Checkpoint
- » Man’s Body Found in Front of Residential Building in Sofia, Regions is Closed Off
- » Car Explodes in Yahinovo Village, One Person Detained
- » Sofia Regional Prosecutor’s Office Detains 49-year-old Man Accused of Murder in Etropole Town
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)