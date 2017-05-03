M3 Communications Group, Inc. Has Won Six BAPRA PR Awards

M3 Communications Group, Inc., a leading Bulgarian PR firm, HIll+Knowlton Strategies Partner has won two Gold, two Silver and two Bronze BAPRA Bright Awards – the biggest recognition in the PR business in the country, has announced in Sofia. This is the company's greatest achievement in its 23-year history. At a glamorous ceremony in Sofia, the international jury awarded the company for its successful, creative and innovative projects over the last year in the field of Internal Corporate Communications, Public Affairs, Digital campaigns.





M3 Communications Group, Inc. is the winner in the categories Internal Communication Campaign with its project for Nescafe Bulgaria employees – “The Path of Coffee Starts with Care”, and Public Affairs Campaign with the Black Sea MAP international archaeological project and the campaign “PR Time Machine Reveals Deep Blue Thousand Years Mysteries”.The persuasive silver awards were bestowed for the successful Danonino “Say YES to Autonomy” digital campaign and the long-standing CSR project of L’Oreal and UNESCO “For Women in Science” in the Cause-related Marketing category.







M3 Communications Group, Inc. is on the prestigious third place for “Agency of the Year” after winning the big prize in 2016 and continued active work on the communication services of some of the biggest and most successful Bulgarian and international companies. The company also won the honorable bronze award in the Debut of the Year category for the launch of the MyKi smart device of the innovation leader Allterco.

Another success of M3 Communications Group, Inc. on the BAPRA Bright Awards 2017 was also the participation in the project “UN/NOTED” from the Golden Fund of the United Bulgarian Bank collection, which received a bronze medal in the Campaign Conducted by an In-house PR Division category.







“As President of the International PR Association ICCO over the past one and a half year, I had the opportunity to travel around many countries and observe the development of the PR business. Comparing projects and achievements on the Bulgarian market, I see that the local companies maintain an extremely high level of services and follow successfully the international standards. We, at M3 Communications Group, Inc. have been working for years not only for the successful development of the projects of our clients and partners, but also for this high level of PR business in Bulgaria, which makes me feel extremely proud,” said Maxim Behar, CEO of M3 Communications Group, Inc.







BAPRA Bright Awards are organized by the Bulgarian Association of PR Agencies (BAPRA) and are evaluated by an independent and authoritative international jury of communication experts. This year, over 120 applications were reviewed by the jury: its Chairman – the internationally recognized expert Richard Houghton, and the jury members Andrew Johnson (Belgium), Anita Balaton (Hungary), Anna Krajewska (Poland), Bart de Vries (The Netherlands), Elena Fadeeva (Russia), Dr. Zehra Gungor (Turkey), Crenguta Rosu (Romania), Christophe Ginisty (France), Ksenija Renko (Croatia), Loula Zaklama (Egypt), Paul Haugen (Germany), Francis Ingham (Great Britain), Jurgen Gangoly (Austria), Jan Boman (Denmark).

About M3 Communications Group, Inc.

M3 Communications Group, Inc., partner of the world's largest PR company, H+K Strategies, part of WPP Group, provides a wide range of public communications services – communication strategies, media relations, crisis management, digital and social media services, marketing concepts, media monitoring, web development, etc. Company founder and CEO Maxim Behar has over 25 years of extensive experience in public communications and is globally recognized as a PR expert. Since 2015, he is President of ICCO, the world's most influential PR association.

