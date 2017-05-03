Putin, Trump 'In Favour' of Meeting at G20 Summit in July

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump are "in favour" of meeting on the sidelines of a G20 summit to be held in Germany in July, the Kremlin said Tuesday, AFP reported.

During a telephone call, the two leaders said they wanted to continue such calls and were "in favour of organising a meeting during the G20 summit on July 7-8 in Hamburg," the Kremlin said in a statement.

It would be the first meeting between the two since Trump's election to the presidency.

