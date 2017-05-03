Putin, Trump 'In Favour' of Meeting at G20 Summit in July
Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump are "in favour" of meeting on the sidelines of a G20 summit to be held in Germany in July, the Kremlin said Tuesday, AFP reported.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump are "in favour" of meeting on the sidelines of a G20 summit to be held in Germany in July, the Kremlin said Tuesday, AFP reported.
During a telephone call, the two leaders said they wanted to continue such calls and were "in favour of organising a meeting during the G20 summit on July 7-8 in Hamburg," the Kremlin said in a statement.
It would be the first meeting between the two since Trump's election to the presidency.
- » Russia's FM: After Bulgaria's Elections, No One Is Talking About Russian Interference
- » EU Urges Russia to Release Protesters 'Without Delay'
- » Hundreds Arrested in Anti-Corruption Protests in Russia
- » Putin Allows Recognition of Passports from Donetsk, Luhansk 'Republics'
- » Russia Bars Poultry from 15 Countries, Bulgaria Included
- » Russia 'Seeks to Destabilize Bulgaria, Other European Countries'
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)