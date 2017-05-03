Lowest Unemployment Index in Bulgaria Since 2009

Eurostat marks the level of unemployment across the 28 EU member-states in March this year went down to 8%, which was at its lowest since January 2009. The overall number of unemployment Europeans dropped by no less than 1 647 million on March 2016.

According to Eurostat the level of unemployment in Bulgaria declined to 6.6% in March – the lowest level since June 2009. A total of 211 000 Bulgarians were jobless in the third month of the year, on 267 000 one year ago.

Thus the country registered a sustainable drop in its unemployment index below the psychological level of 300 000 for a 19th month in a row.