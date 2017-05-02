Sofia Mayor Fandakova: Over BGN 1M is Earmarked For Repair Works and New Equipment of Municipal Hospitals in 2017
bgnes
Over BGN 1M was earmarked for repair works and new equipment of hospitals for 2017, Mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova said, as cited by Focus News Agency.
“The investments we have made in the past few years in Saint Sofia Hospital amount to about BGN 1M. The investments in Sheynovo hospital also total BGN 1M," Ms Fandakova noted.
“The investments in healthcare are of significant importance and they are mandatory,” said the mayor.
