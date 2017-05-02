Boyko Borisov,GERB: Spending on Refugees and Defence Has Always Affected Payments in the Social Sphere

Billions of BGN are being spent in two areas: dealing with the refugee crisis and rearmament, Leader of Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB) Boyko Borisov said at the eighth congress of the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions of Bulgaria (CITUB), FOCUS News Agency reports.



Mr Borisov commented that billions of BGN were being spent on problems for which Bulgaria had no budget, and this affected spending in the social sphere.



Mr Borisov stressed on the huge refugee pressure on South European countries caused by the conflict in Syria. In his words, money is being spent on refugees but there is still not solution to the refugee crisis, Focus News Agency reports.