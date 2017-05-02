Boyko Borisov,GERB: Spending on Refugees and Defence Has Always Affected Payments in the Social Sphere

Politics » DOMESTIC | May 2, 2017, Tuesday // 20:06| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Boyko Borisov,GERB: Spending on Refugees and Defence Has Always Affected Payments in the Social Sphere

Billions of BGN are being spent in two areas: dealing with the refugee crisis and rearmament, Leader of Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB) Boyko Borisov said at the eighth congress of the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions of Bulgaria (CITUB), FOCUS News Agency reports.

Mr Borisov commented that billions of BGN were being spent on problems for which Bulgaria had no budget, and this affected spending in the social sphere.

Mr Borisov stressed on the huge refugee pressure on South European countries caused by the conflict in Syria. In his words, money is being spent on refugees but there is still not solution to the refugee crisis, Focus News Agency reports.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: CITUB, Boyko Borisov, GERB, refugees
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria