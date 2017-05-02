CITUB Insists on Minimum Wage Becoming 50% of Average Salary

Leader of the confederation Plamen Dimitrov requested for the political support of the future government and the parliament for a rapid growth of the future government and the parliament for a rapid growth of the minimum wage until reaching a ratio 50% , compared to the average salary.

Dimitrov pointed out that Bulgaria was still the poorest country in Europe and the future role should be policies for winning over inequality and restoring people’s faith in justice.

The syndicate believes that up to 5 years from now the living standard of the Bulgarians should have reached a level of up to 60% of the average European one.

