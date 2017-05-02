Caretaker Government Reports On Its Work

At a special press conference caretaker Prime Minister Ognyan Gerdzhikov and Deputy Prime Ministers Denitsa Zlateva and Stefan Yanev have reported on the work done by the government during its term.

Deputy Prime Minister Yanev pointed out that the organization of the elections, which was the main priority of the cabinet, was very good and the responsible institutions – the Ministry of Interior, MFA, DANS and SEC) did their job well, BNR reported.

Deputy Prime Minister Zlateva, in charge of the preparation of Bulgaria’s Presidency of the Council of the WU, reported positive developments in the work in this priority area.

An initial calendar of the events of the presidency has been prepared and the budget voted by the previous Parliament for its preparation this year has ben allocated. The draft cultural pro

Gram of the presidency has almost been finalized and is likely to be adopted by the next government.

It is expected that Prime Minister Ognyan Gerdzhikov would hand over the executive power to Boyko Borisov on May 4, when the new government would be voted on in parliament.