Bulgaria Specialised Anti-Corruption Unit Checks Signal About Unauthorised Access to Sofia Airport Information System

Bulgaria’s Specialised Anti-Corruption Unit inspects a signal about a private company which has been given a full access to the Sofia Airport’s information system, the Bulgarian Prosecutor’s Office announced, as cited by Focus News Agency.



The Prosecutor General has received a signal that in February 2017 a private company was given full administrative rights /unlimited access/ to the information system of the airport upon Sofia Airport Executive Director’s request.



At the same time, a concession procedure concerning the airport was held. According to the signal, one of the former owners of the private company in question is currently a chief of cabinet of a minister.