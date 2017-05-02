8 km Queue of Trucks at Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint

Politics » DOMESTIC | May 2, 2017, Tuesday // 15:01| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 8 km Queue of Trucks at Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint

There is an 8 km long column of trucks at Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint, the press office of the Directorate General of Border Police announced.

At Lesovo border checkpoint, the queue of trucks is 1 km long. Traffic through the Bulgarian-Greek, Bulgarian-Serbian, Bulgarian-Macedonian and Bulgarian-Romanian border is normal.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kapitan Andreevo, queue, border checkpoint, Lesovo
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria