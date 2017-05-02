8 km Queue of Trucks at Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
There is an 8 km long column of trucks at Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint, the press office of the Directorate General of Border Police announced.
There is an 8 km long column of trucks at Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint, the press office of the Directorate General of Border Police announced.
At Lesovo border checkpoint, the queue of trucks is 1 km long. Traffic through the Bulgarian-Greek, Bulgarian-Serbian, Bulgarian-Macedonian and Bulgarian-Romanian border is normal.
- » Bulgaria Specialised Anti-Corruption Unit Checks Signal About Unauthorised Access to Sofia Airport Information System
- » Bulgarian President Rumen Radev Convenes KSNS
- » Canada Eases Visa Regime For Bulgarians On May 1
- » Galab Donev: ‘Forming A Parliamentary Commission on Outstanding Salaries Is a Step In the Right Derection'
- » President Radev Demands EU Role As Mediator Between Macedonia Political Parties
- » Varna Airport Reopens In Wake of Suspicious Luggage Alert
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)