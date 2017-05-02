Culmination of Events Marking 141st Anniversary of April Uprising

The culmination of the events marking the 141st anniversary of the April Uprising will take place today at the historical site Oborishte near the town of Panagyurishte. Parliament President Dimitar Glavchev will take part in the commemorative meeting.

Last night during the military parade in Panagyurishte President Rumen Radev said the patriotism of th heroes from the April Uprising was a bright example in all times and especially today.

The April Uprising, which broke out on May 1st (April 20 according to the old caledar) in 1876, was brutally suppressed by the Ottoman authorities, but produced a wide international response and ultimately marked the beginning of the process leading to the restoration of the Bulgarian state independence.