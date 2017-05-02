Bulgarian President Rumen Radev Convenes KSNS

President Rumen Radev will convene a meeting of the Consultative Council for National Security, on a proposal by the Bulgarian Socialist Party, it became clear after the consultations of the head of state with the Socialists. The BSP leader Kornelia Ninova has asked to consider the demographic catastrophe and poverty.

According to her words 2 million Bulgarians are living in material deprivation, adding that the Socialists had put the topic of poverty and income of the population before the head of state.

BSP remains opposition to parliament. ‘’We will not participate in the government’’, Ninova commented on the proposal of GERB Deputy Prime Minister Denitsa Zlateva to keep her post.

‘’We appreciate the program of GERB and the United Patriots as a serious retreat from their pre-election commitments’’, the BSP leader also noted.

‘’On external issues, we confirmed the position that we will seek agreement on national security and the EU, Ninova said.

