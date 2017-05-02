Trump to Speak with Putin on Tuesday
May 2, 2017, Tuesday
US President Donald Trump will speak with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin by telephone Tuesday, the White House said in a statement, AFP reported.
There was no indication about the topics of discussion for the two leaders. The call was scheduled for 12:30 pm (1630 GMT).
Trump has already spoken by telephone twice with Putin since taking office.
