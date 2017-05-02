Trump to Speak with Putin on Tuesday

World | May 2, 2017, Tuesday // 08:22| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Trump to Speak with Putin on Tuesday

US President Donald Trump will speak with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin by telephone Tuesday, the White House said in a statement, AFP reported.
There was no indication about the topics of discussion for the two leaders. The call was scheduled for 12:30 pm (1630 GMT).
Trump has already spoken by telephone twice with Putin since taking office.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria