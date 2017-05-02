70% of Workers in Bulgaria Receive Below Average Salary

Head of the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria, Plamen Dimitrov, has said that 70% of workers in Bulgaria receive below the average salary, BNR reported.

According to CITUB, real incomes ay rise by a much higher percentage than what the future government promises. Podkrepa head Dimitar Manolov pointed out that this country has the lowest pensions and wages in the European Union, as well as the most inaccessible healthcare and the lowest-quality education.