French Voters Skeptical Macron, Le Pen Have Answers On Key Issues

World » EU | May 1, 2017, Monday // 15:20| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: French Voters Skeptical Macron, Le Pen Have Answers On Key Issues

A week before the decisive second round in France's presidential election, many voters are skeptical that either of the two candidates can solve chronic unemployment or tackle security concerns, a poll published on Sunday found, reported Reuters.

The Ifop survey for the Journal du Dimanche highlights two key battlegrounds as centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron and far-right opponent Marine Le Pen enter a final week of campaigning - France's economy and borders.

Polls predict that Macron, a former economy minister, will win the May 7 run-off with about 59-60%. But the momentum has recently been with Le Pen, who has clawed back about five percentage points over the past week.

According to the Ifop poll, 45% of voters believe the two finalists would not put an end to unemployment, which has for years stood close to 10% in France. And 36% say neither candidate is able to protect France from attacks.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: le pen, elections, France, Macron
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria