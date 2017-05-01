French Voters Skeptical Macron, Le Pen Have Answers On Key Issues

A week before the decisive second round in France's presidential election, many voters are skeptical that either of the two candidates can solve chronic unemployment or tackle security concerns, a poll published on Sunday found, reported Reuters.



The Ifop survey for the Journal du Dimanche highlights two key battlegrounds as centrist presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron and far-right opponent Marine Le Pen enter a final week of campaigning - France's economy and borders.



Polls predict that Macron, a former economy minister, will win the May 7 run-off with about 59-60%. But the momentum has recently been with Le Pen, who has clawed back about five percentage points over the past week.



According to the Ifop poll, 45% of voters believe the two finalists would not put an end to unemployment, which has for years stood close to 10% in France. And 36% say neither candidate is able to protect France from attacks.