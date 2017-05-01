Bulgarians Commemorate 141 Anniversary of April Uprising

A number of events today commemorate the 141st anniversary of the April Uprising of 1876 against the Ottomans.

Traditionally, the center of celebrations is the Bulgarian town of Panagyurishte, where festive atmosphere and patriotic spirit characterize the day, quoted by BNR.

A procession and commemorative ceremony have already taken place downtown Panagyurishte and the culmination of events will be tonight’s military parade and fireworks, it was reported. President Radev will also be a guest to the ceremony and will hold a speech.

All Bulgarians commemorate and pay respect to the heroes of the April Uprising who sacrificed their lives for Bulgaria’s Liberation.