Police Use Tear Gas to Disperse May Day Protests in Istanbul
World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | May 1, 2017, Monday // 11:48| Views: | Comments: 0
Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Turkish police on Monday used tear gas to disperse a group of protesters as they sought to defy a ban and march to Istanbul's Taksim square to celebrate May Day, reported AFP.
Turkish police on Monday used tear gas to disperse a group of protesters as they sought to defy a ban and march to Istanbul's Taksim square to celebrate May Day, reported AFP.
Police tried to stop around 200 protesters in the Gayrettepe district on the European side of Istanbul who wanted to walk to the famous square in spite of the ban by city authorities.
- » Macedonia Opposition Plans to Form Govt After Violence
- » Turkish Authorities Block Access to Wikipedia
- » Angry Nationalists Storm Macedonian Parliament
- » Erdogan: ‘EU Cannot Question Our Democracy’
- » Greek Armed Forces Investigate Crash That Killed Four Officers
- » Four Killed in Military Helicopter Crash in Central Greece
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)