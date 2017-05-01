Police Use Tear Gas to Disperse May Day Protests in Istanbul

Police Use Tear Gas to Disperse May Day Protests in Istanbul

Turkish police on Monday used tear gas to disperse a group of protesters as they sought to defy a ban and march to Istanbul's Taksim square to celebrate May Day, reported AFP.

Police tried to stop around 200 protesters in the Gayrettepe district on the European side of Istanbul who wanted to walk to the famous square in spite of the ban by city authorities.

