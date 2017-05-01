Canada Eases Visa Regime For Bulgarians On May 1

May 1, 2017
As of May 1, 2017, citizens of Bulgaria, who used to have a Canadian visa during the past 10, years or currently hold a valid non-immigrant US visa, can apply for an electronic travel authorization (eTA).

eTa is valid for up to five years and allows travelers to fly into or pass transit through Canada as many times as they wish, for a short stay, education, visit of business. The measure is the first step towards lifting the current visa regime, it was reported.

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs recalls that currently only those who reach Canada by plane can use the electronic travel authorisation.

