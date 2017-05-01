Matteo Renzi Wins Back Control Of His Party

Matteo Renzi easily regained the leadership of his Democratic Party (PD) in primaries Sunday, but Italy’s former prime minister faces a much harder task in his bid to return to power, writes Politico.

After a lackluster campaign, Renzi won the race to head the party with a projected 75.5% of the votes, leaving behind his weak rivals, Justice Minister Andrea Orlando, with 19.1 percent, and Puglia governor Michele Emiliano, with only 8.4%, with 10% of the votes counted on Sunday night.

“This is an extraordinary responsibility. Thanks from the heart to this community of men and women who believe in Italy,” Renzi wrote in a hand-written comment posted on his Instagram profile.

The return of Renzi to the helm of the ruling center-left party marks the first step in his plan to win back the premiership in elections due by early 2018, confirming that he’s still the most popular leader among PD voters. But since his departure from government, the left has splintered and he and his party have lost ground in the polls.

